A tradition and a winner like none other

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Westerbur of Virginia. He passed away recently.

Ronald served in the Navy on board the USS Independence and the USS Intrepid. Thank you for your service, Mr. Westerbur.

Rest in peace.

—

Good

How about that big Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, N.Y. on Monday? It sure wasn’t much of an event.

Eating phenom Joey Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes to win the event for the 15th time.

The second place eater ate 37.5 Dogs so it was not even close. Wow.

—-

Finally, how about those Minnesota Timberwolves making a big trade? They better hope this one works.

They got Center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. That will put Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint.

The scary thing is what they had to give up in the trade. The Wolves sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbelt, Leandro Bolmaro, No. 22 pick Walker Kessler, and four future first round picks.

That’s a ton. I sure hope this trade comes through

—

Bad

It used to be the Big Ten but I think they will need to change the name.

UCLA and USC are now going to be members of the Big Ten Conference and that will bring the number of members up to 16.

Here is the problem I have. If you are the UCLA or USC football team what is the closest road game you will play? Can you say Nebraska? That seems like a three day trip.

What about when they play Penn State? Is that going to be a week long one?

I know it's all about money but who is coming next? Is it going to be the Big 50 Conference?

—

Ugly

It was a big win for my Cubs on Tuesday night.

They beat the first place Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 to get within 13 games in the division. There is still a chance.

—

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “NBA great Grant Hill was a three-time All-American and 1994 ACC Player of the Year. His college retired his number. What number did he wear and what College did he attend?”

Ten readers knew he wore number 33 and he went to Duke,

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk picked No. 8 which made Mike Malevich a back-to-back winner. Your card is on the way, Mike.

This week you are playing for a very nice Don Drysdale card donated by Clyde Frosaker.

Give this one a try.

“In 1962, how many wins did Drysdale have on the mound?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

—

That will do it for this week.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It's Only Sports.

—

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com