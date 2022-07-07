Gustine identifies seven projects for road repair funds

LATHROP, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Iron Pointe, its latest new-home community in the popular Stanford Crossing master plan. Located in the city of Lathrop, California, Iron Pointe at Stanford Crossing is situated on Rosedale Way just off Interstate 5, providing access to the major job centers in San Francisco’s East and South Bays. The vibrant new Stanford Crossing master plan features numerous community amenities, including parks, open space, walking/biking trails and access to water recreation on the San Joaquin River. The neighboring Generations Center is a youth, teen and senior activities center and hosts a state-of-the-art public library, skate/BMX park, fitness park and outdoor amphitheater for performances and concerts. Iron Pointe at Sanford Crossing is also near an array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, and walking distance to local schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005049/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Iron Pointe, its latest new-home community in the popular Stanford Crossing master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

LATHROP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO