Parents concerned after teen fires gun at park

Mammoth Spring, AR. – An 18-year-old male from Mammoth Spring, AR, has been arrested and is now free on bond following an altercation at the City Park. This incident happened on the morning of June 8th; a physical altercation happened, and afterward, one individual grabbed an AR-15 from his vehicle. He then pointed it at another one of the individuals involved, and threatened them with the weapon.

MAMMOTH SPRING, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO