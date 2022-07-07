ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Hundreds of youth team up to help cleanup KCK neighborhood

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of youth volunteers spent their Wednesday afternoon in the heat cleaning up the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

The Argentine Betterment Corporation said it has teamed up with a local event called the Challenge Conference and have hosted 400 students from all over the United States to help with trash cleanup in the area.

On Thursday, ABC will be hosting 250 more students for cleanup projects from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting at Vega Park near S. 24th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The volunteers are also helping with yard work, downed trees, painting or small projects people aren’t able to or just need some extra help.

ABC teamed up with Youthfront to host the young volunteers and find them work.

Mike D
3d ago

Now that's funny I grew up in Argentine from 1962 when I was 11 ,never saw one of these clean ups,we didnt need it,the area was clean,we didnt trash where we lived back then,a entirely different population back then

