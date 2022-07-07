ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graeagle, CA

‘Red, White, and Boom!’ 2022- it’s a wrap!

By Lauren
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very happy Independence Day was had by the many who filled the park and lined downtown Graeagle on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 for the return of a beloved annual tradition in a slightly different format. This year, the Graeagle Independence Day committee chose the theme...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary July 8, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 8……….. —……….. 47……….. 0.0. Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2022) Precipitation: 0.0 inches. Snow 00.0 inches.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Caltrans seeks Adopt-A-Highway volunteers in Plumas: eligible for $250 per month

Adopt-a-Highway volunteers help create cleaner and more beautiful roadsides by removing litter, planting trees and flowers, clearing graffiti, and thinning overgrown vegetation along California’s state highway systems. Volunteers are needed in Plumas, Tehama, Shasta, Lassen, Trinity and Modoc counties. There are more than 200 adoptable sites available in District...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Firefighters responding to a fire off Beckwourth-Calpine Road

USFS Tahoe National Forest Sierraville Engine 362 and Fire Prevention Patrol 61, TNF Truckee Engine 372, cover Engine 332 from Mendocino National Forest with Plumas National Forest Fire Resources and Firestorm Crew 7 have handline and a hose lay surrounding the one to two acre Vista Fire that ignited south of Beckwourth on the Sierraville Ranger District. The fire was reported as a structure fire extending into the vegetation. Fire resources are currently mopping up to further secure containment lines and remove interior heat as part of the quick, joint full suppression response. TNF Fire Prevention, Detection, and Suppression resources will be extending their staffing this evening to be available for new starts.
BECKWOURTH, CA
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Preserve Local Democracy: Submit a Public Records Act Request Today

Do you ever wonder what local governments are doing with our money? Why that pothole has been around for years, or how other decisions are being made that impact our lives ? Why it’s difficult to have your voice heard—much less listened to—at public meetings, and what goes on in between those meetings that determines how public money is spent (or squandered), money that could be going to improve our communities and lives, bring jobs, and increase opportunities for locals?
PORTOLA, CA

Comments / 0

