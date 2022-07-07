‘Red, White, and Boom!’ 2022- it’s a wrap!

Do you ever wonder what local governments are doing with our money? Why that pothole has been around for years, or how other decisions are being made that impact our lives ? Why it’s difficult to have your voice heard—much less listened to—at public meetings, and what goes on in between those meetings that determines how public money is spent (or squandered), money that could be going to improve our communities and lives, bring jobs, and increase opportunities for locals?

PORTOLA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO