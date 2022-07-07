ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG?

By Carol Vineyard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go...

Comments / 8

Boston Bred
3d ago

He’s definitely got some skin issues.. Mange?? That is neglect! It doesn’t get this bad in a couple days!

TOMS RIVER: DOG BITE

EMS is responding to Walgreens at Hooper Avenue and Church Road for a dog bite. No further details at this time. We will update if and when more information becomes available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SEASIDE PARK: BOATER IN DISTRESS

First responders are on the scene of a boater in distress near Third Avenue on the Bayside. Boat is located off of the yacht club. No additional information is available at this time. Should further information become available, we will update our page.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
Burlington County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees in July

Summer is here and it’s the “purr-fect” time to look for a new best friend from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. Throughout the month of July, the shelter will have reduced adoption fees of $25 for an adult dog and $15 for adult cats to help encourage residents and families to bring home a shelter pet.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County Cop Bitten by Angry Woman at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged after refusing to adhere to security protocols at the entrance to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. After creating a disturbance, Jackson Police Officers and Ocean County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the par. During their investigation, police arrested one member of the group and Gonzalez attacked an officer, biting him twice. The officer was treated for minor injuries and returned to work.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: 7-ELEVEN DEMOLISHED

Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
TOMS RIVER: INDIVIDUAL IN THE WATER WITH BACK INJURY

First responders are on the scene of a water accident with a reported injury. We have a report of several people in the water near the Silverton Boat Launch. One individual is suffering from a back injury. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

