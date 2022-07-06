ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

Carly Holmes waiting X-rays in new update from brother

By Anthony Caruso III
thecapitalsportsreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprint Car driver Carly Holmes is still in the hospital on Wednesday. She was injured in a racing accident on Monday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Holmes had more X-rays done, according to her brother Tanner. She is at RiverBend hospital in Eugene,...

thecapitalsportsreport.com

Comments / 0

 

dawgnation.com

Info on ‘DawgNation Duck Hunt’ Tailgate for UGA-Oregon

Buy your ticket today for the “DawgNation Duck Hunt” Tailgate!. We invite you to join DawgNation on Saturday, September 3rd, for our “DawgNation Duck Hunt” tailgate located just steps from Mercedes Benz Stadium. The 2021 National Champions begin defense of their title as they take on...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Thurston's Cody Anderson using NIL to give back to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Oregon State football defensive lineman Cody Anderson's collegiate football career has been far from easy. "Not a big recruit, no offers, no chances," said Anderson. After graduating from Thurston High School in 2016, Anderson took a year off. He trained at Forever Strong. He worked extremely hard,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
WINSTON, OR
nbc16.com

2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational golf tournament to benefit Kidsports

Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Ninth and Oak: Making use of old radio station

The building at Oak Street and Ninth Avenue in Albany, which formerly housed KRKT and then other radio stations, has sat empty for years. Now the dilapidated structure is about to be revived. A construction fence went up around the building at 1207 Oak St. S.E. in the last couple...
ALBANY, NY
eugeneweekly.com

Change on Main Street

One of Springfield’s prominent buildings on Main Street is going back to the future when it’s revitalized to its original 1950s design. When Springfield-based architect Jenna Fribley of Campfire Collaborative dug into the history of the building that once housed the Spring Garden Chinese restaurant, she says she discovered that underneath its current facade is midcentury modern architecture, of which there aren’t many examples of in town.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Tiller post office suddenly closes

TILLER, Ore. -- A note recently posted on the window of the Tiller post office announced the office will have its last day of official business today, July 7. The announcement came with little prior warning, surprising residents of the rural community in Douglas County. The note claims that the lease for the post office building will be expiring July 31, forcing the government office to vacate of the premises. The note also states that all PO boxes will be moved to Days Creek until further notice, meaning Tiller residents will have to drive 15 miles to pick up their PO box mail.
TILLER, OR
klcc.org

Summer meals for kids in Lane County look a little different this year

For the past two years, the government eased some requirements for summer food programs. That means there are a few differences this year. Rory Sweeney is Food for Lane County’s summer food manager. She told KLCC while families have become used to grab-and-go food, new funding rules mean they’re encouraging kids to stay on site. “We have switched to giving the children paper plates and then giving their food on that to try and help incentivize children staying," she said, "because if the child leaves we do not get any form of reimbursement for that meal.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

