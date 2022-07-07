Magic Valley native to take court for CSI this upcoming season
By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has just four returning players for this upcoming season, and only three saw the court last season. This season though, the Golden Eagles will have a local talent wearing the black...
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 24th annual Wake in the Snake drew quite the crowd. Wakeboarders from across the state and beyond were flying around the Snake River, hoping to showcase their moves. The event is one of the largest of its kind in Idaho and draws boarders of...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event. The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers,...
One of Idaho's favorite celebrities is back on the Snake River and hooking some monster fish. Henry Winkler is a frequent guest at lodges in both central and eastern Idaho, and on Wednesday, shared some photographs to his Twitter site from the river in Swan Valley. Henry was in southeastern...
For those that enjoy a peaceful, summer hot spring dip at sunset in the Idaho backcountry, there's a great spot that's about a 90-minute drive north of Twin Falls that's only got room for two. A dirt path through a meadow takes you to the site that is partially hidden by logs and rocks.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Felix, a husky with two different colored eyes, one blue and one brown. Like many huskies, Felix is rather full of energy and will need stimulation training. If you would like to adopt Felix, People for Pets may be able to sponsor a training program for him, according to Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
Summer is the best time of year for exploring the Idaho landscape for precious and non-precious stones. About a 90-minutes drive west of Twin Falls is one of the Gem State's best sites for rockhounds to gather geodes and quartz crystals. Hunting for unique stones in Idaho is both a...
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire Department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon. Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to five pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Covey said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will resume work on US-93/US-26 in Lincoln County next week. The work will begin on July 15 for a highway rehabilitation project. They will be rehabbing around six miles of the highway from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough to improve safety and the overall driving experience for motorists.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As discussed last week, having a contact list for friends and family is important. However, it’s arguably more important to have a contact list for officials people to contact in case of emergencies readily available. E.M.A. officials recommend having not only first responders...
