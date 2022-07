The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally released by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson), the man claimed that his mom was initially complimentary of her conversations with Deshaun Watson after his massage. However, she switched her account and tone after she heard the negative allegations against him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO