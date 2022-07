The Arkansas Employee Assistance Program (EAP) was developed to provide confidential counseling, information, and management consultation for employees who experience some form of personal distress. The program was implemented as a result of the commitment to the well-being of the valued employees. The University has paid the cost of the program. UA Little Rock recognizes the need to include family members in the process; therefore, your family members are eligible to participate in the EAP.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO