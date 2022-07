Elvis Aron Presley was born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi on January 8, 1935, and rock n' roll was never quite the same. That little white shotgun home is now a draw that brings tourists from all over the world to pay homage to the birthplace of the man credited with revolutionizing music. Before Graceland, there was Tupelo. That historical home will remain just as it always has been in this small Mississippi town.

