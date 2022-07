ARVADA, Colo. (Colorado Public Radio) - In a quiet, grassy field in Arvada, a small army of 20 drones sat ready for takeoff. Graham Hill, their operator, peered out from a nearby control tent, watching as the lightbulbs fixed onto each robot blinked a blue light. That signaled to him that they were ready to fly.

