Santa Cruz, CA

METRO offers employment incentives to address staffing ‘crisis’

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) has introduced a number of new incentives aimed at attracting qualified bus operators to address an “unprecedented crisis in staffing levels” in public transportation. Thanks to a recent contract extension between METRO and the three unions representing...

Hunger in San Benito County increases 536% since 2005

Linda Lampe said she and her food angels served 1,100 families or nearly 6,000 people every month in 2021. Photo courtesy of Linda Lampe. On June 28, The Biden Administration warned of a global food security crisis related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which supplies about a fourth of the world’s wheat exports.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Affordable homes near downtown San Jose approach construction launch

SAN JOSE — A residential complex near downtown San Jose set to consist of scores of affordable homes is slated to begin construction within weeks now that the project has navigated past some key milestones. Roosevelt Park Apartments should start construction within weeks and is expected to be completed...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Community to Voice Opinion About South San Jose Safe Parking Plan

Another highly-protested and controversial proposal to help the unhoused is arriving soon in South San Jose. A safe parking program would allow those living in RVs, or cars, to park in the Santa Teresa VTA parking lot and on Wednesday, nearby residents will get a chance to sound off on the program in a public forum.
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
TriCal, Strada Verde reach ‘safety agreement’

TriCal, Inc. and the developer of the Strada Verde Innovation Park have reached a “comprehensive safety agreement” that aims to alleviate concerns about the proximity of more commercial activity near a chemical storage facility off Highway 25. The agreement comes as a group of local residents is attempting...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Rene Mendez off to running start as Watsonville City Manager

WATSONVILLE—New Watsonville City Manager Rene Mendez stepped into the leadership role on July 1. Just three days later he was driving Watsonville City Councilman Jimmy Dutra through the Spirit of Watsonville Fourth of July Parade in a Chevrolet Corvette, and, in the time before and after, working feverishly with staff on a key ballot measure for the November election, and meeting with several local organizations.
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes

The value of taxable properties in San Jose skyrocketed last year thanks to demand for luxury homes and new construction. Experts and county officials say the growth won’t last. At the heart of wealthy Silicon Valley, the assessed value of all property grew by $15 billion over the last 12 months—a jump from $215.9 billion to $231... The post San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Santa Clara County to spray for West Nile virus

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in ZIP codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. To reduce adult mosquito populations, Vector Control will be spraying these […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
Luchessa bridge to temporarily close

The Luchessa Avenue bridge will be closed to traffic for a month as crews continue work on a water pipeline project in Gilroy. The bridge, located between Thomas Road and Church Street, will be blocked off from July 13 through mid-August, according to Valley Water. In March, Valley Water and...
GILROY, CA
Health expert recommends masking outdoors

(KRON) – The summer heat and sun are drawing people outdoors while COVID-19 transmission rates remain high throughout the Bay Area. Health officials suggest wearing a mask outside to protect yourself from an infection. The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have managed to evade the immunity we get from a COVID-19 vaccination series or previous […]
BERKELEY, CA
Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

