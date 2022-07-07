ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert's Viral Quote After Trade To The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
Rudy Gobert met with the media on Wednesday after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He is clearly excited about his new team, and one of the things that he said is going viral on Twitter.

"I came here to try to take this team to the Finals," Gobert said.

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year and a three-time NBA All-Star.

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

The Timberwolves finished the season 46-36, and made it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

They have a loaded roster with Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns that they are adding Gobert too.

As for the Jazz, they had another very good regular season, but they once again came up short in the playoffs (losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round).

