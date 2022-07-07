ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Rudy Gobert Reveals Why He Thinks The Jazz Traded Him

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340Dwh_0gX3PrFA00

On Wednesday, Rudy Gobert met with the media in Minnesota after his trade from the Utah Jazz to the Timberwolves became official.

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year was asked why he was traded.

Reporter: "Do you have a sense of why you're sitting here, why Utah was willing to trade you?"

Gobert: "That's a good question, I think obviously losing Quin, Quin was there for eight-years, was a big part of what we were doing, sometimes the window for winning is not always big and for us in Utah that's kind of what happened. I think the organization felt like that. We had maybe passed that window that we had over the last few years."

Gobert was referring to Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach, and the team unable to make a deep playoff run despite some very good regular seasons.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas goes after Michael Jordan once again

Michael Jordan continues to live rent-free in Isiah Thomas’ head. The retired Detroit Pistons legend Thomas called out his hated rival Jordan in a tweet Thursday. Thomas was upset about some comments that Jordan made about the origin of their beef. Jordan had claimed that Thomas froze him out during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game (in other words, refusing to pass Jordan the ball), thus sparking their notorious feud.
DETROIT, MI
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy