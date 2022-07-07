ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Sign Bears Ex DT Eddie Goldman; A Good Fit?

By Cole Thompson
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. The news was first reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz

This leads to the next question: Is Goldman a good fit?

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games.

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just .5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

The one thing that bodes well in Goldman's favor is his knowledge of the defensive scheme under second-year defensive coordinator Dean Pees. In Atlanta, he likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago.

Entering the year, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech.

Goldman very well could battle his way for starting reps as the team's nose tackle. Currently, Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line.

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks. That could be Goldman's best-case of working into a starting role. Prior to last season, he recorded three seasons of at least three sacks.

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019. If the Falcons are looking for more of a pass rush up the middle, Goldman could be the best bet.

The Falcons open training camp on July 29.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Jordan
Person
Anthony Rush
ClutchPoints

Cowboys sign Super Bowl winning linebacker out of the USFL

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of transactions, one of which is raising eyebrows. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. They also fellow linebacker Devonte Bond on injured reserve and signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Sam most recently played for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran center ready to return to NBA after freak accident

A veteran big man is reportedly on track to make a remarkable comeback. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Thursday that nine-year NBA veteran Aron Baynes is ready to return to the league and will work out for NBA teams in Las Vegas later this week. Baynes is now a year removed from suffering a spinal injury in a freak fall during the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Texans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Florida State
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BucsGameday

Tampa Bay could part ways with third-year wide receiver

It is not a secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. With top-flight depth at several positions, they have a lot of assets at their disposal to stay competitive for the foreseeable future. Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report raised a very...
TAMPA, FL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy