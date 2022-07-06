Danuel House Jr. posts on Instagram that he will wear No. 25 with Sixers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The addition of Danuel House Jr. for the Philadelphia 76ers is official. House Jr. is expected to bring a legitimate 3-and-D ability to the Sixers to a bench unit that badly needs it.

He shot 41.5% from deep in 25 games with six starts for the Utah Jazz in the 2021-22 season. He shot 41.6% from deep playing next to James Harden with the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season.

On Instagram, House Jr. posted he will wear No. 25 for the Sixers in the 2022-23 season and beyond. Of course, the last Sixer to wear No. 25 was Ben Simmons before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

House Jr. will be looking to make a big impact on the Sixers and help them on a title run with Harden and Joel Embiid.

