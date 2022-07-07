Provincetown recommends hospitality workers, at-risk populations get vaccinated against monkeypox

Monkeypox FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file) (Uncredited)

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The monkeypox vaccine is available at Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown, and community leaders are recommending that hospitality workers, in addition to at-risk populations, get vaccinated.

CDC guidance says known or presumed contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases are eligible for the vaccine. This may include sexual partners, household contacts and healthcare workers.

Presumed contacts may also include anyone who knows that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox or anyone who had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox.

Criteria from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says anyone who lives or works in Massachusetts is eligible for the vaccine. Provinctown officials advise hospitality workers to get vaccinated as well to mitigate community spread.

Call the Outer Cape Health Services number at 508-905-2888 for an appointment or go directly to the Provincetown Health Center at 49 Harry Kemp Way by foot, bike, or car to schedule a vaccination appointment.

There are appointments available through Thursday, July 14.

