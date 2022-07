State Republicans are pondering a scorched earth strategy targeting Metro government after the withdrawal on Tuesday of legislation to host the Republican National Convention in 2024."Nothing is off the table," Gov. Bill Lee's spokesperson Casey Black told Axios. "We don't believe small businesses should be denied a significant economic opportunity over political pettiness."The latest: Republican leaders want to see the proposal revived in the Metro Council.If it's not, multiple sources tell Axios that members of the General Assembly are considering a special session to pass legislation to effectively circumvent the city and enable the Convention and Visitors Corp. to enter...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO