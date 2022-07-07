ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssUl9_0gX3OY8K00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday.

Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state legislature and different organizations that want to protect women’s reproductive rights.

At the event she discussed her vote in the U.S. House last week to secure abortion rights at the federal level. Even though there is not enough support in the Senate for the bill to pass; Axne told reporters after the roundtable that Roe v. Wade needs to be codified.

“Now we do need a strategy to address this issue and yes we are working actively on how we can get this done,” said Axne, (D) from West Des Moines. “I think that the best way is to get rid of the filibuster so that this can be codified. I think that it is the fastest and probably the only way we are going to get it done at a federal level.”

The Congresswoman also addressed abortion rights in the state, as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has asked the Iowa Supreme Court to take up a couple of cases on the fetal heartbeat bill and a 24-hour waiting period. She told reporters her opinion on the changes Reynolds is pursuing.

“Governor Reynolds the minute this went down she has been busy. She has been ready to just roll everything back,” said Axne. “I have never supported her policies or the Republican legislature when it comes to women’s reproductive freedom, and I still don’t support those policies. I don’t support the six weeks I don’t support having to wait, this is not her choice. This is a women’s health issue.”

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the challenger for the Congresswoman’s seat held a campaign event in West Des Moines focused on veteran-related issues. Republican U.S. Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, was at the event to throw his support behind Nunn. He attacked Axne for voting the abortion rights bill through at a federal level last week.

“She voted for the radical pro-abortion bill that would use your tax dollars to fund an abortion up to the moment of birth,” said Senator Cotton, (R) in his stump speech. “That would take away the rights for parents to be notified if their teenage daughter gets an abortion. Kids cant even get a title loan without their parents being notified, but Cindy Axne voted for that radical legislation.”

During Nunn’s speech, he hit on the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and high prices due to inflation.

“We have the opportunity to fundamentally change where we are headed as a nation. If you are one of those families who is suffering because of an increase in inflation. If you are one of those retirees whose savings evaporated because of the downturn in the market, if you are one of those young entrepreneurs who just wants to buy their first home or start a business, that recognizes the rate of inflation and mortgages are far beyond what you will be able to afford,” said State Senator Zach Nunn, (R) from Altoona. “Let’s start the change today.”

Both candidates hope that these key issues will drive out voters in the upcoming November election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
3 News Now

Iowa Republicans maintain voter registration lead following primary

Iowa’s Republican Party grew in ranks by almost 25,000 voters between June and July, new voting registration data shows. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported that more than 681,871 Iowans are registered Republicans in July 2020, compared to more than 597,120 registered Democrats. The rest of the state’s nearly 1,850,000 registered voters are independents or third-party.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska GOP chairman voted out, reports of 10 leadership resignations

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska GOP party convention in Kearney on Saturday reportedly went from a grand old party to grand new resignations. The Nebraska Examiner reported 10 party leadership members' resignations following the chairman of the Nebraska GOP being voted out by delegates. Nebraska GOP Executive Director Taylor...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Altoona, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Arkansas State
kscj.com

IOWA 24 HR ABORTION WAITING PERIOD BEGINS

AS OF FRIDAY, IOWA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS A 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS WILL NOW BE ENFORCED STATEWIDE. THE IOWA SUPREME COURT RULED THE WAITING PERIOD WAS CONSTITUTIONAL JUNE 17TH. IOWA ABORTION PROVIDERS WILL SCHEDULE TWO APPOINTMENTS AT LEAST A DAY APART. THE FIRST TO CERTIFY THE PATIENT HAD...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Iowa State Specialist Eager to Welcome Back Farm Progress Show

BOONE, Iowa—For the first time in four years, the Farm Progress Show will once again be held in Iowa this year, and specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are excited about the return. The 2020 show was slated for Iowa, but was cancelled due to the COVID...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

24-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions Has Started In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting today (Friday). The Iowa Supreme Court ruled the waiting period was constitutional June 17th. Iowa abortion providers will schedule two appointments – at least a day apart – the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for the abortion procedure. The court rejected a request from the governor to reopen the case earlier this week. She wanted the justices to consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Cindy Axne
KCCI.com

Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions could soon take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law requiring people to wait 24 hours to get an abortion could soon take effect. Friday was the earliest the state supreme court could issue a procedendo, but didn't. That procedendo would send the case back to Johnson County District Court, where it was originally heard, making it law, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Planned Parenthood#The U S House#Senate#The Iowa Supreme Court
KCCI.com

Political scientists: No-party voters will decide November election

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest voter registration data from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office shows that Republicans got a boost in registered voters after the June Primary. In the last month, Republicans gained more than 24,000 voters. Meanwhile, Democrats gained about 5,000. Still, political scientists say it...
IOWA STATE
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa dairy farmer gets industry-wide view on Midwest board

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — There is pride in Matt Schelling’s voice when he talks about his family’s dairy operation. “We enjoy it, but we also know it’s a business,” he say. “We enjoy being part of the dairy community.”. Schelling is the third generation...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Stay first in the nation, Iowa

As a lifelong Iowan, I believe the state should remain first in the nation to caucus in presidential primaries. But, this belief goes beyond my affinity for the state. Iowa is a great representation of the country as a whole, as it includes both small towns and larger metropolitan areas. The state also leads the country in agricultural production, which is a major force in the nation’s economy.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
joynealkidney.com

Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27th at her West Des Moines home. The criminal complaint in the case said, “as she was placing the handgun onto the kitchen table, she pulled the trigger, discharging it.”
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy