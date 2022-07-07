Fans gather for Brittney Griner rally in Downtown Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A father and son came all the way to Arizona from another state to see a special showing of the new film, "Thor Love and Thunder." Harkins Theatres in Tempe Marketplace is hosting a "Thor" movie marathon before releasing the latest movie. Dozens of fans were there and two of those farms came all the way from Texas. Bobby Brown and his son Beau drove to see the movie. This showing is a special one – it's their 500th movie screening.

