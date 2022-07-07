ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fans gather for Brittney Griner rally in Downtown Phoenix

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event at the Footprint Center is...

www.fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Father and son drive to Arizona for 'Thor' marathon, see their 500th movie screening at a Harkins Theatre

TEMPE, Ariz. - A father and son came all the way to Arizona from another state to see a special showing of the new film, "Thor Love and Thunder." Harkins Theatres in Tempe Marketplace is hosting a "Thor" movie marathon before releasing the latest movie. Dozens of fans were there and two of those farms came all the way from Texas. Bobby Brown and his son Beau drove to see the movie. This showing is a special one – it's their 500th movie screening.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man wanted for setting north Phoenix apartment complex on fire

PHOENIX - Police are searching for an arson suspect who set fire to an apartment complex under construction in north Phoenix, causing $7 million in damages. The alleged arson happened just before midnight on May 29 at 25th Street and Bell Road. The suspect was seen walking into the fenced...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire breaks out at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police and Fire investigated a fire that broke out inside a grocery store near Dobson and Chandler Boulevard early Saturday morning. The fire reportedly started inside the produce section of 99 Ranch Market at around 6 a.m. on July 9. "The interior of the building was...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver leads troopers on chase down I-10, Loop 101; arrest caught on camera

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A driver is in custody after a pursuit by law enforcement by land, and air, on a Phoenix-area freeway, and the overnight arrest was caught on camera. In the video, you can see the suspect being taken away by Department of Public Safety troopers who reportedly tried to pull over the driver on I-10 at about 1:30 a.m. on July 9.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Toddler nearly drowns in Kiwanis Lake, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A little boy was pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon, police say, and he was rushed to the hospital. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drowning at the lake. By the time they got there, bystanders had taken the 2-and-a-half-year-old out of the water and began CPR until rescue crews took over.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties on Monday

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for six Arizona counties on July 11 as temperatures are expected to reach up to 114 degrees for the Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will go into effect for the following counties starting at 10 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man's body found lying on Phoenix street after overnight shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are investigating after a man's body was found lying in the street near 23nd Avenue and Indian School Road early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area overnight on July 10 and discovered the victim unresponsive in the roadway. Fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Toddler dies after being pulled from west Phoenix pool

PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl died at the hospital after she was pulled from a backyard pool near 101st Avenue and Campbell early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. When first responders arrived, the toddler was unconscious and not breathing. "Firefighters immediately took over CPR and started advanced life-saving measures,"...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officer shoots woman at Mesa Police Department Headquarters parking lot

MESA, Ariz. - A police officer shot a woman who reportedly rammed his patrol vehicle while in the Mesa Police Department Headquarters parking lot on Thursday night. Officials say the woman had closely followed the un-uniformed Mesa officer as he was entering the north gate of the parking lot at 9 p.m. on July 7. She rammed the rear end of his fully marked patrol car with her vehicle, police alleged.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accidentally shoots his dog in Peoria, police say

Peoria Police responded to a shooting on the morning of July 8 and discovered a man accidentally shot his dog. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The man accidentally discharged the weapon and the dog was hit in the leg. The animal was treated by a veterinarian and the good news, the dog is expected to survive.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Sextortion': the crime authorities are warning of that involves blackmail and coercion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning of "sextortion" blackmail and coercion, saying it is a criminal offense and someone can get in trouble for it. "Sextortion involves blackmail or coercion with the purpose of extorting sexually explicit images, messages, money or sexual favors from another person online. In order to blackmail effectively, the perpetrator uses personal information or compromising images that the victim has previously sent to them or that they have found themselves, through hacking or the victim previously sharing content online," the department said in a social media post.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

