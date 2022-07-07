Fans gather for Brittney Griner rally in Downtown Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning of "sextortion" blackmail and coercion, saying it is a criminal offense and someone can get in trouble for it. "Sextortion involves blackmail or coercion with the purpose of extorting sexually explicit images, messages, money or sexual favors from another person online. In order to blackmail effectively, the perpetrator uses personal information or compromising images that the victim has previously sent to them or that they have found themselves, through hacking or the victim previously sharing content online," the department said in a social media post.
