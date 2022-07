UPDATE: The polls are now open to help a Madison City student win the national Doodle for Google competition and have her creation displayed on Google for millions of viewers. Sophia Ewing, a rising 5th grader at Heritage Elementary, was the state winner and now positioned to be one of five national finalists. You can access public voting on the Doodle for Google website (https://doodles.google.com/d4g/). Voting ends at 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday July 13. Anyone can vote but only one time. One finalist will be selected across five grade groups K-12. Sophia is in the Grades 4-5 group. Scholarship money and a technology package for the school go to the winner.

