There was plenty of action to be had during tonight's episode of Impact, but the hype also started to build regarding a welcome return. During tonight's episode, a vignette was played featuring Killer Kelly, who will be returning to the Knockouts Division soon. The video has her walking and saying that she loves to roam alone, staying in dirty motels that remind her of that place. Then she says it's only once you've lost everything that you're willing to do anything, and after her logo is shown the words coming soon hit the screen. No date is mentioned but odds are it will be sooner than later, and we can't wait to see Kelly back in the mix at Impact.

