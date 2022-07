Baker Mayfield passed his physical with the Panthers on Thursday and that means he is now officially a member of the NFC South team. It also means that he’s officially a teammate of Sam Darnold, who was selected by the Jets with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield went first overall to the Browns that year and it’s rare that the same team has employed two quarterbacks drafted that high in the same year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO