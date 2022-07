The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. The service manager at Camping World reported the theft of a 40-foot Winnebago Tour RV which was stolen from the service lot around 0000 hrs. July 4th. The suspects cut the locks on the fence and drove it out. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. (22-009573)

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO