Alliant Energy has reported a power outage on the south side of Boone, which impacts the KWBG transmitter site. This means that KWBG AM1590 is temporarily off the air. HOWEVER, you can still listen to your favorite local radio station on the FM Dial at 101.5, and on the stream at www.kwbg.com!!

BOONE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO