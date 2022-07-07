ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

A new era begins at Neely’s Grocery

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1keO_0gX3Li7L00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for an iconic Wheeling business. Three familiar faces at Neely’s Grocery will be retiring on Wednesday.

Rod Miller and his brothers Lance and Scott will be stepping back from their roles to work part-time. Rod tells us that his twin brother Todd and his niece Maria are buying them out and will be taking over the reigns of the neighborhood grocery store.

We spoke to Rod today, who tells us that he’s been working there full-time for 43 years, and is excited for the next stage of Neely’s history.

“Looking forward to a lot of time hunting and fishing, and of course loving my wife every day. Just like the country song…..I’m going to miss Neely’s here, especially the full-time and being around the good people I served all the years here. It’s been a good run.”

Rod Miller, Fellow Employee, Neely’s Grocery

Rod is one of seven kids. His Aunt Nancy and Uncle Vernon opened the business in 1956, and treated his siblings like their own children, bringing them into the family business that has stood the test of time in the Friendly City.

Neely’s Grocery is located at 1610 Wood Street in Wheeling.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Fairytale wedding venue now open in the hills of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all lovebirds!. With Oglebay booked solid through this year and much into the next, a new wedding venue just became available for anyone who has their heart set on tying the knot in the hills of Ohio County. Scenic Sites in Valley Grove...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

New Moundsville pool addition making a splash

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville may be about to break ground on a brand new municipal building—but they’ve already gotten their feet wet with new projects this year. Their splash pad opened in the spring to anyone who wants to wade through waterfalls, trek through spray tunnels...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

“My Body, My Business” rally in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — I feel like this is the beginning of the government taking away all of our rights. Aliana Hawthorne, St. Clairsville After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many people are fearful for the future of their rights here in America. In Wheeling, a group of protestors have gathered […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Riverfront Roar Powerboat Race Series returns to Marietta

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta got to bring back a fun, family friendly event to the city for the first time in two years. The powerboat series made it’s return at the Riverfront Roar event this weekend. People of all ages attended the riverside event as they watched on...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Food & Drinks
Wheeling, WV
Lifestyle
Wheeling, WV
Business
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV teens learn what being an officer is like at West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the 27th Annual West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, around 110 students in 9th through 12th grade from all over the state will stay the week at West Liberty University to participate in events such as a mock crash, mock trials, and CPR certification to graduate at the […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bishop Darrell Cummings ready to tackle new responsibilities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — His new title comes with many responsibilities, but Reverend Darrell W. Cummings says he is up to the task. It certainly has been quite the week for the Reverend Doctor as he was named as the newest Suffragan Bishop to the Ohio District Council at a beautiful ceremony in Zanesville. He […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The President takes executive action and a judge blocks a WV scholarship: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion.  –> Biden signs order to protect access to abortion <– The President outlined actions intended to reduce some potential penalties […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire working on a deal to bring Navarro Trucking to the area

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire Mayor Ed Marling made a big announcement at Thursday night’s Bellaire Council meeting. The village is in the process of working out a deal with a company called Navarro Trucking, out of Bristol, Connecticut. Marling tells us that Navarro is looking to have around 100 drivers move in and […]
BELLAIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Food Drink#Neely S Grocery
WTRF

Circus coming to Belmont County this weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Lewis & Clark Circus is coming to town!. People of all ages can come to enjoy the circus this weekend at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in St. Clairsville. Billed as one of America’s great family circuses, it promises entertainment for all ages and...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Kids ready for the Bike Parade in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Remember the joy of getting a brand new bike as a kid? Well, there’s a group of kids in St. Clairsville who had that same level of excitement on Friday morning. The line began bright and early outside of the Belmont County Courthouse.  The Free Bike Depot in Wheeling brought […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTRF- 7News

Follansbee Shuts out Moundsville Post 3

Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – Both Follansbee and Moundsville are struggling. Follansbee won the team’s last meeting. The game was at John Marshall High School. The game was scoreless for a long time – the pitching kept cruising along. Here Frazier strikes out Anderson to retire Post 45 in the middle of the 4th. Still […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

StoryWalk is heading to the Gem City

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) A way to keep kids imagination and education going through out the summer is coming to Toronto! The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County is expanding its StoryWalk to the Gem City. StoryWalk combines literacy with the outdoors as pages from a book are brought to life. The signs are going […]
TORONTO, OH
WTRF

Cops, Pops & Community event at Heritage Port was ‘sweet’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the second annual Cops, Pops and Community event, we are seeing tons of family, fun, community, and – most importantly – sweet treats. A cold treat and some fun in the sun is the perfect combination for a summer well spent. And the cherry on top? Spending it with the members of your own community.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rudolph family donates 160 acres to Broughton Foundation

MARIETTA — Victor Rudolph, representative of the Rudolph Family and owner of Rucorp, and George Broughton, chairman of the board of directors of The Broughton Foundation, announced Friday that the Rudolph family has donated 160 acres to The Broughton Foundation. The acreage will become part of the Broughton Nature...
MARIETTA, OH
wvpublic.org

Coal Mine Pop Art And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, an art installation near Pittsburgh is bringing together reclaimed coal mine land and pop artist Andy Warhol. The story comes to us from The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public radio program that reports on environmental issues in the region. Also, prominent reproductive rights advocates are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Come party at the plaza for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s been called the party of the year and it’s going on now as we speak. The second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza is heating up after kicking off just a few hours ago. Food trucks are parked at the Plaza on Market as three featured bands […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Riverfront Roar making waves in Marietta despite weather

MARIETTA — The Riverfront Roar kicked off Friday night under rainy conditions with drivers, crew, attendees and vendors braving the weather for the event. The beer garden in the parking lot of the Lafayette Hotel opened its gates at 5 p.m. Back Porch Alibi took the stage to kick things off, followed by the Troubadours and Nashville recording star and native West Virginian Morgan White.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy