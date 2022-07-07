A new era begins at Neely’s Grocery

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for an iconic Wheeling business. Three familiar faces at Neely’s Grocery will be retiring on Wednesday.

Rod Miller and his brothers Lance and Scott will be stepping back from their roles to work part-time. Rod tells us that his twin brother Todd and his niece Maria are buying them out and will be taking over the reigns of the neighborhood grocery store.

We spoke to Rod today, who tells us that he’s been working there full-time for 43 years, and is excited for the next stage of Neely’s history.

“Looking forward to a lot of time hunting and fishing, and of course loving my wife every day. Just like the country song…..I’m going to miss Neely’s here, especially the full-time and being around the good people I served all the years here. It’s been a good run.” Rod Miller, Fellow Employee, Neely’s Grocery

Rod is one of seven kids. His Aunt Nancy and Uncle Vernon opened the business in 1956, and treated his siblings like their own children, bringing them into the family business that has stood the test of time in the Friendly City.

Neely’s Grocery is located at 1610 Wood Street in Wheeling.