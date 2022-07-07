ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Hot with fire concerns and isolated storms

By Thomas Geboy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nmx7C_0gX3LgLt00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another hot, dry, and breezy day ahead of us especially for the Wasatch Front and western side of the state, while the chance of isolated storms hangs on for Eastern Utah thanks to monsoon moisture surging a little further north into NE and East-Central Utah like Castle Country and the Uinta Basin.

Keep that in mind, especially if you have a hike planned near Arches or Canyonlands.

With dry and breezy conditions in the western half of our area, there will be an elevated fire risk. Heat continues to build as high-pressure moving in from the east flexes its muscle.

Daytime highs will climb with the 90s expected in northern Utah with mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, and a mix of upper 80s and 90s in southern Utah, depending on elevation, as St. George hovers around triple digits again.

Man killed in head-on crash in Washington County

With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions sticking around, the fire risk will at least remain elevated through this week, and by Friday we could see Red Flag Warnings return to parts of the Beehive State. We’ll keep you posted on that. The high pressure leads to building heat and the chance for highs to flirt some records in Salt Lake as we make it to the end of the work week.

Into the weekend, we could be talking about highs above 100 in Salt Lake City and highs near or above 105 in St. George. Skies will remain mostly dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where the isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in southeastern Utah. Our mostly dry and hot pattern looks to persist through the weekend, but there is a chance that early next week could finally bring a change with high moisture as the heat looks to stick around.

Bottom line? Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week with continuing fire concerns and isolated storm potential in Eastern Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Higher heat with high fire danger

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Triple digit heat is back and that means this weekend above average heat will continue to increase! High pressure is firmly in control of our weather which will result in daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average. In Salt Lake City, the record high is 102 on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Halfway Hill Fire grows to over 7,000 acres

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Halfway Hill Fire is now estimated at over 7,000 acres, according to fire officials. Utah Fire Info states that erratic winds and extremely dry conditions made it challenging for firefighting efforts. Crews reportedly focused on securing line to protect the surrounding communities. Great Basin Team 4 has assumed command of […]
FILLMORE, UT
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#The Wasatch Front#Castle Country#Red Flag Warnings
ksl.com

Utah fire officials report weather to be 'more favorable' as Jacob City Fire grows

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County had quickly grown because of erratic winds and was estimated at between 2,300 and 2,500 acres on Saturday evening. Campers in Middle Canyon were evacuated, according to fire officials.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human JULY 10, 2022 / 3:51 P.M. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As of Sunday, Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the Jacob City Fire is less active, though it is picking up as the temperature outside rises. In a Jacob City Fire update posted on Twitter, UFI responded […]
STOCKTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

DWR announces emergency changes to 2022 fishing guidebook

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced some emergency changes to the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook, allowing anglers to catch and keep more fish in six waterbodies throughout Utah. The changes reportedly come as a result of low water levels due to drought conditions and repair work. DWR states that drought […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Record temps on the horizon, isolated storms for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Get ready for a little summer sizzle as building high pressure will keep our daytime highs above average and help usher in a warming and drying trend for the next several days. It’ll get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

High heat is back with triple digits on deck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High pressure is dominating the Utah weather pattern as we make it through the next several days with back-to-back triple-digit days ahead in both Northern and Southern Utah.  It’ll get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George, and the chance of record potential as […]
UTAH STATE
american-rails.com

Utah Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in Utah scenic train rides visit the Heber Valley Railroad in Heber City. This tourist attraction is the state's most popular (and only) excursion; the current operation has utilized the former Denver & Rio Grande Western Provo-Heber City branch since the 1990s. Its trains are typically...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy