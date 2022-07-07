Hot with fire concerns and isolated storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another hot, dry, and breezy day ahead of us especially for the Wasatch Front and western side of the state, while the chance of isolated storms hangs on for Eastern Utah thanks to monsoon moisture surging a little further north into NE and East-Central Utah like Castle Country and the Uinta Basin.

Keep that in mind, especially if you have a hike planned near Arches or Canyonlands.

With dry and breezy conditions in the western half of our area, there will be an elevated fire risk. Heat continues to build as high-pressure moving in from the east flexes its muscle.

Daytime highs will climb with the 90s expected in northern Utah with mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, and a mix of upper 80s and 90s in southern Utah, depending on elevation, as St. George hovers around triple digits again.

With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions sticking around, the fire risk will at least remain elevated through this week, and by Friday we could see Red Flag Warnings return to parts of the Beehive State. We’ll keep you posted on that. The high pressure leads to building heat and the chance for highs to flirt some records in Salt Lake as we make it to the end of the work week.

Into the weekend, we could be talking about highs above 100 in Salt Lake City and highs near or above 105 in St. George. Skies will remain mostly dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where the isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in southeastern Utah. Our mostly dry and hot pattern looks to persist through the weekend, but there is a chance that early next week could finally bring a change with high moisture as the heat looks to stick around.

Bottom line? Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week with continuing fire concerns and isolated storm potential in Eastern Utah.

