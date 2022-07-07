ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham Homicide Victim Identified

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGresham Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting last Friday at a MAX...

1190kex.iheart.com

Portland Tribune

Serious stabbing in Southeast Portland leads to charges

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shooting in Southeast Portland claims two victims; suspects sought

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot on Friday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to initial statements from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard....
PORTLAND, OR
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Portland Police: Subjects Detained Amid Shooting Homicide Investigation

Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs: Shots fired in downtown Gresham, no injuries

Dozen shots fired near Main Avenue and Second Street; Fluid spill cleaned at Gresham StationShots fired in downtown Gresham Gunfire rang out in downtown Gresham in the early morning hours Saturday, July 9, in an incident that had no reported injuries or damage. Around 2:30 a.m. a series of more than a dozen shots were fired near North Main Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 9 mm casings in the street, but no damage was noted nor injuries reported to officers. According to witnesses and the Gresham Police Department, at...
GRESHAM, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Milwaukie teen missing; believed to be in danger

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Milwaukie, believed to be in danger. Kaylee Herndon, 16, was last seen in Milwaukie on July 5. The Child Welfare Division suspects Herndon is at risk. No further details were provided regarding the danger.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KGW

Woman killed after shooting in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, Portland police said. On July 6, officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:22 p.m. They found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Navy veteran's prized motorcycle stolen from outside Gresham apartment complex

GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

TVF&R: 1 hospitalized after Skyline Blvd crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said. Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.
CORNELIUS, OR

