Gresham Homicide Victim Identified

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO