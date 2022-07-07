Gresham Homicide Victim Identified

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot on Friday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to initial statements from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard....
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings described as “gunfights” that were reported within 45 minutes of each other early Saturday mornings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Main Avenue between NW 1st and 3rd Streets....
Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.
Dozen shots fired near Main Avenue and Second Street; Fluid spill cleaned at Gresham StationShots fired in downtown Gresham Gunfire rang out in downtown Gresham in the early morning hours Saturday, July 9, in an incident that had no reported injuries or damage. Around 2:30 a.m. a series of more than a dozen shots were fired near North Main Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 9 mm casings in the street, but no damage was noted nor injuries reported to officers. According to witnesses and the Gresham Police Department, at...
Residents at an apartment complex near the scene of a fatal Wednesday night shooting in East Portland described hearing at least 10 shots and seeing men race along Greenfaire Apartments’ closely packed buildings. The shooting left a woman dead and a man wounded. The man was taken to a...
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Milwaukie, believed to be in danger. Kaylee Herndon, 16, was last seen in Milwaukie on July 5. The Child Welfare Division suspects Herndon is at risk. No further details were provided regarding the danger.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, Portland police said. On July 6, officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:22 p.m. They found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- About seven years after Michael Bryant went on a deadly rampage, killing three people and injuring two others, his conditional release has stirred up painful memories for families and friends of the victims. Now, Tom Bates is remembering his brother, Rick Bates, who was killed by Bryant...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."
The man who was shot and killed at a Gresham MAX station last week was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old Portland resident, police said Wednesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 5 a.m. Friday and found the man, Lucian Thibodeaux, on the westbound MAX platform at East Burnside Street and 162nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said. Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a middle-aged man was found in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said Thursday the body was found in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue. Investigators said because of the location,...
Comments / 1