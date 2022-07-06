ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit raises questions about NYC ferry service funding

Cover picture for the articleThere are new questions about the management of the New...

NYC audit rips de Blasio handling of costly ferry project

A new report revealed that when former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in office, his administration hid nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in spending on the city’s ferry system, fudging the number of taxpayer subsidies for a service that lost tens of millions each year.
Mayor Eric Adams unveils Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan

NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...
Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Nominees for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying in Government

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two of the Executive Chamber’s three nominees to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee’s procedures adopted in June, the public will have seven business days to comment on the nominees and then be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York’s law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.
NYC clinical psychologist explains power of positive affirmations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sometimes, we can’t help but be our worst critics. Thankfully, there’s a way to get out of that funk. Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at NYU, joined New York Living to talk about how positive affirmations can help New Yorkers find more self-love.
Matchmaker answers some burning questions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is there such a thing as a perfect match?. That’s just one of the many questions New Yorkers have been wanting to know. In a big city like New York, dating is way beyond a walk in the park. Thankfully, matchmakers are there to help out those with love woes.
Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
New York DMV issues warning about text message rebate scam

NEW YORK -- New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a new phishing scam.Scammers are sending text messages claiming to offer a $1,500 rebate due to high fuel prices.If someone clicks on the link, they're taken to a website imitating the DMV where people are asked to submit their personal information.The DMV says do no click the link and enter information.
[WATCH] How New York City Lights Up More Than 1,000,000 Buildings

Keeping the lights on in New York City is no easy task. New Yorkers demand billions of watts of electricity per day, much more than the city itself can produce. As New York moves towards a greener future, generating this vast amount of electricity will require rethinking how the city generates its energy.
Rudy Giuliani had stents put in after ‘assault’ flap says John Catsimatidis; NYC Mayor Adams: the video doesn’t match up with the allegation

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani’s defense during a radio interview with Mayor Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.
Manhattan Congestion Pricing Could Start in 2023

According to an article by Stephen Nessen in Gothamist, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed its response to over 400 questions sent to the agency by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) regarding the environmental impact of the city’s proposed congestion pricing scheme, a key step in moving forward with implementation of the program. The program would enact cordon pricing (a fee charged for entering a specific area) south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

