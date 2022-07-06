Audit raises questions about NYC ferry service funding

New York City health officials renewed the city’s mask advisory Friday, saying all people should wear the face coverings in all indoor public settings and in outdoor crowds amid “high levels” of COVID-19.
A new report revealed that when former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in office, his administration hid nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in spending on the city’s ferry system, fudging the number of taxpayer subsidies for a service that lost tens of millions each year.
NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...
Looking to keep city kids entertained this summer? Skip the sweaty subway and head to one of the city’s New Jersey-bound ferries, now offering free rides for children under 12 for the season. The program, entitled Kids Ride Free, allows up to two children under 12 per adult ticket...
Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two of the Executive Chamber’s three nominees to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee’s procedures adopted in June, the public will have seven business days to comment on the nominees and then be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York’s law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sometimes, we can’t help but be our worst critics. Thankfully, there’s a way to get out of that funk. Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at NYU, joined New York Living to talk about how positive affirmations can help New Yorkers find more self-love.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is there such a thing as a perfect match?. That’s just one of the many questions New Yorkers have been wanting to know. In a big city like New York, dating is way beyond a walk in the park. Thankfully, matchmakers are there to help out those with love woes.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer in New York City always feels magical. As many return to the beaches, outdoor concerts and dining alfresco, PIX11 wanted to see what New Yorkers love about a New York summer. Mr. G has more in the video above.
The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
NEW YORK -- New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a new phishing scam.Scammers are sending text messages claiming to offer a $1,500 rebate due to high fuel prices.If someone clicks on the link, they're taken to a website imitating the DMV where people are asked to submit their personal information.The DMV says do no click the link and enter information.
Keeping the lights on in New York City is no easy task. New Yorkers demand billions of watts of electricity per day, much more than the city itself can produce. As New York moves towards a greener future, generating this vast amount of electricity will require rethinking how the city generates its energy.
This article was originally published on Jul 6 6:12pm EDT by THE CITY. Tired of being stuck at home in Bologna, Italy, Frederico Lelli decided in January to book a summer trip to New York City with his children, his cousin and his cousin’s wife. He’d been to the city five times already, but Lelli wanted to introduce his family to the Big Apple.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remnants of Hurricanes Ida and Henri rocked New York City last year bringing record rainfall totals that put residents and government officials on high alert. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced a new emergency plan, “Rainfall Ready NYC,” that lays out...
John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani’s defense during a radio interview with Mayor Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.
NEW YORK, NY – A United States Postal worker was assaulted by an unknown black male on Wednesday in broad daylight while working near East 48th Street and 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department said at around 4 pm. the man approached the 51-year-old postal worker and beat him.
According to an article by Stephen Nessen in Gothamist, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed its response to over 400 questions sent to the agency by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) regarding the environmental impact of the city’s proposed congestion pricing scheme, a key step in moving forward with implementation of the program. The program would enact cordon pricing (a fee charged for entering a specific area) south of 60th Street in Manhattan.
