ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Adoption Option: Sarah at the Midlands Humane Society

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 4 days ago

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a large female Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is two years old and spayed. She is a sweet...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Open Door Mission gives free items to those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 300 people with a laundry list of needs came to Open Door Mission’s donation giveaway event. And they went home with a few things checked off that list, plus a few wants as well. “This is the puzzle I got, and I got...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Council Bluffs, IA
Society
Council Bluffs, IA
Lifestyle
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Pets & Animals
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Shawn Mendez concert postponed in Omaha

The new boat is the department's solution to flooding scenarios. Since 1982 Nebraska's foster care system has turned directly to communities to help oversee the efforts of foster families.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
point2homes.com

7817 N 94 Circle, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68122

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln dog found after two years missing dies

A Lincoln family's sweet reunion ended with tearful goodbyes. After capturing the attention of local media, a black-and-white beagle mix named Spook died Friday evening. The beloved pooch appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star and other outlets after having been lost and returned to his family after two years. Spook,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Hoppy Taco

The Hoppy Taco has you covered for fresh, delicious tacos, craft beers, and so much more. Located in Omaha's historic Dundee neighborhood, The Hoppy Taco features Mexican favorites and locally brewed craft beers. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Jose Flores at The Hoppy Taco to talk about...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Take a swim through Omaha’s lake history

Lakeside living has never been more in vogue around Omaha. Just look at the luxury developments west of the city. Million-dollar homes on the shores of what had been sand and gravel pits, or creeks dammed for man-made lakes. But you might not believe that the first try at making...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption
KETV.com

House fire in Council Bluffs sends 1 person to the hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs fire officials are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. The fire happened near 35th and Seventh avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor said he heard someone yell "fire," smelled something burning and ran outside to help. He...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha opens four pools for the rest of the summer season

OMAHA, Neb. — The second half of the summer outdoor pool season kicked off Friday in Omaha. The city planned to open four outdoor pools that were closed for the first half of the summer. These include Deer Ridge, Karen, Oak Heights and Spring Lake. Several pools are also...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha. In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - July 8, 2022

Elmwood Park – 411-1/2 N Elmwood Rd. July 8 - 10 – 8 p.m. (Activities at 6 p.m.) Omaha Community Playhouse – 6915 Cass St. July 8 – Jitterbugs’ Night Out at Eagles Ballroom (201 S. 24th St.) July 8 – Aubrey Logan at Holland...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Travels in the Heartland: Free and affordable Omaha area attractions that are light on the wallet

With gas prices rising and inflation impacting visits to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save money, but still travel and have fun outings. Believe it or not, you don't need to travel far or spend much money to have fun experiences in the Omaha area. From local outdoor concerts to community festivals, there are plenty of activities that are free or affordable. Here is our look at things to check out during your Travels in the Heartland.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New Look Runza Restaurant, in store for Beatrice

LINCOLN – A popular Beatrice restaurant is getting a makeover, and addition. The Beatrice Runza® Restaurant location will close its doors later this month and a new Runza® building will be built in its place. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National says “Runza® has been part...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Frustration grows over west Omaha recycling center

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s growing frustration with an Omaha recycling site that has become a dumping ground. It’s the one at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn. “It looks pretty irresponsible to me,” said Taelyr Weekly of Elkhorn. Recycling bins are overflowing; trash bags are piled on top...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy