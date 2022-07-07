ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Program offering kids free lunch across 13 Clark County locations

By Anna Katayama
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Free lunch is being served at 13 locations throughout Clark County this summer. An organization called Share is running the program designed to make sure kids who receive free and reduced lunch at...

Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
point2homes.com

625 SE LINN ST D, Portland, Multnomah County, OR, 97202

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Riverfront townhome in desirable Waverly Yacht Club. Rare on market, step inside to see why! Darling courtyard w garden beds. Hardwoods & gas fireplace complement the picture window w striking Willamette River views. Updated kitchen & baths. Primary Suite w vaulted ceilings, wall of windows, walk-in & spa like bath. Family room w wet bar, office & wine cellar. 3 decks to watch the activity on the river & marina. Community pool, spa & BBQs! Garage & carport. Blocks from all Sellwood has to offer! [Home Energy Score = 3. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10203224]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Scrap makes learning a new craft greener

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Getting crafty on a budget is easy to do at Scrap Creative Reuse! This nonprofit thrift store carries a variety of crafting items, in addition to offering art classes and services to the community. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Hidden Oases of I-5: Explore 6 State Parks We Usually Speed Right Past

I was on a return trip from Seattle, flying down Interstate 5 at 70 mph as one does, when one of those brown state park signs reached out and grabbed me. Nothing bothers me more than passing up the possibility of a little outdoor discovery. And I had no particular reason to hurry home. So I veered off the highway and took an unexpectedly gorgeous hike through a glittering forest, cheered along by birdsong.
TRAVEL
kptv.com

pdxmonthly.com

Forest Grove News Times

A fitting July forecast as we gear up for The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is going to be a quintessential July day as we wrap up our second weekend. We have plenty of events going on but the big one this afternoon is The Big Float! Prepare for sunshine and ideal temperatures. Today’s forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon...
PORTLAND, OR
Development Update: applications, permits, demolitions and more

In Arbor Lodge at 7155 N. Greenwich Ave., Joseph Morefield has permission to deconstruct a detached garage with carport built in 1916. A request is under review to adjust a lot line to the north by just over 22 feet to create two tracts. In Concordia at 6336 and 6342...
PORTLAND, OR
Driver dies after pickup hits median, rolls over in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street for a report of an injury crash. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck on its top on the north side of 78th Street. An investigation found the driver likely hit the center median before going off the road.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon health officials share alarming data on fentanyl overdose deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released new data showing a dramatic increase in drug overdoses, mostly due to fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate used to create fake prescription painkillers. The report from OHA found that from 2019 to 2021, drug overdose deaths in...
OREGON STATE
Clark County deputies respond to shots fired in Hazel Dell

Deputies determined that the suspect unlawfully obtained two firearms from his father’s secured cabinet within a RV. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies after firing multiple rounds from a firearm while inside a recreational vehicle (RV) Friday in Hazel Dell. On...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR

