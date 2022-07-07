ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Council provides update on Danville Long Mill Dam removal

By Makayla Shelton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a 6-3 vote, Danville City Council decided to remove the Long Mill Dam from the Dan River. Removal of the dam has been up for debate for over two decades. Those in favor of the removal say they have public safety and economic development...

Danville, VA
Danville, VA
