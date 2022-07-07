ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Report: Former Pitt G James Robinson to Join Delaware Staff as Assistant

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Pete Thamel of ESPN, former Pitt guard James Robinson is expected to join the Delaware basketball staff as an assistant coach. Prior to his time with the Panthers, Robinson starred at DeMatha Catholic High School, establishing himself as a big name in the DMV hoops scene and a...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

