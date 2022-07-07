Report: Former Pitt G James Robinson to Join Delaware Staff as Assistant

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

