Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Teton County in north central Montana Southwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 534 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Power to near Black Eagle to near Belt, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Belt, Geraldine, Black Eagle, Highwood, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Malmstrom Afb, Tracy, Centerville, Shonkin and Sand Coulee. Funnel clouds have been observed north of Great Falls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO