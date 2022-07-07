ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Teton County in north central Montana Southwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 534 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Power to near Black Eagle to near Belt, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Belt, Geraldine, Black Eagle, Highwood, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Malmstrom Afb, Tracy, Centerville, Shonkin and Sand Coulee. Funnel clouds have been observed north of Great Falls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement: Parents of child found

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to find the parents of a child. BLE said via Facebook anyone who knows the parents or guardians of the child is asked to call BLE at 406-338-4000, or tell them to come to dispatch.
BROWNING, MT

