Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, northeastern Montgomery and southern Randolph Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seagrove, or 7 miles southwest of North Carolina Zoo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Asheboro, Troy, North Carolina Zoo, Biscoe, Seagrove, Star, Steeds and Ulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO