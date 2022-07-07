Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 900 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Downtown Greenville, or near Furman University, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Berea, Welcome, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, and Dacusville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

