ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The hot, muggy, and stormy weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia this Friday. However, relief from the heat is on the way. Pockets of fog may impact the Friday morning commute, so use caution while driving and keep the low beams on. Otherwise, it will be a humid and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Variably cloudy skies will be overhead with high temperatures in the warm 80s. Stay weather aware as scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO