ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New survey shows 89% borrowers not ready to pay student loans come September

By Jennifer Rios ABC FOX Montana
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lkcdz_0gX3JhJ200

MISSOULA, Mont. - Loan borrowers listen up because student loan payments are expected to start up again come the fall of this year.

With recent inflation costs tightening people's wallets, the question many people are asking themselves is ‘How? How am I going to make those payments when everything around us is going up?’ The countdown begins for borrowers as they now have less than 60 days to figure out what they're going to do.

According to a survey by the Student Debt Crisis Center , 89% of borrowers say they're not ready as the fall nears.

Montana alone racks up $4.2 billion in student loan debt, with the average borrower owing just over $33 thousand. Speaking with student loan expert, Mary Jo Terry with Yrefy, the biggest concern they're hearing about is inflation.

"The prices of food and gas and stuff is going up and they're not going down and so there are concerns with federal borrowers of how I'm going to adapt that payment back into the budget in just general like and continuing to be able to move forward,” said Terry.

In the meantime, you're strongly urged to reach out to your loan companies directly for options like re-payment plans or assistance programs that you may qualify for.

Payments are expected to start up again on September 1, but of course, like it has in the past, whether it starts right away or is pushed, be ready for anything.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Missoula, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Borrowers#Student Debt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy