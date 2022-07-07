ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epx2T_0gX3IdoL00

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed Jacob Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract that will keep the defenseman in Minnesota through the 2024-25 season.

Middleton, who was a restricted free agent, will make an average of $2.45 million per season over the life of the contract and will help add some physicality to the Minnesota blue line.

The 26-year-old was acquired in a Mar. 21 trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kakhonen and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 21 games with the Wild, he tallied one goal and and four assists along with a plus-7 rating and 13 penalty minutes.

Middleton's deal leaves the Wild with $4.93 million in cap space and seals up another roster spot as the Wild hold the 19th and 24th overall picks in the first round of tomorrow night's draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The Sports

Minnesotans Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel selected in 1st round of NHL Draft

The State of Hockey was well represented on Thursday night as Minnesota natives Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Snuggerud was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues and is the son of Dave Snuggerud, who played four seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to latest blown call from Ángel Hernández

In a season that’s been full of terrible calls from MLB umpires, Ángel Hernández continues to show that nobody makes baffling calls like he does. Hernández’s latest disastrous call came in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. With his Twins trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Byron Buxton hit a ball down the line that Texas third baseman Josh Smith could not handle. It appeared as though Minnesota had a fast runner on base with nobody out. Only, Hernández ruled that the ball was foul.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Middleton
Bring Me The Sports

Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

The Minnesota Twins rallied from a three-run deficit but couldn't hold on as they lost to the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday afternoon. The game got off to a rough start for the Twins in the second inning when Cole Kalhoun smashed a three-run homer off Devin Smeltzer. The Twins powered their way out of their early hole in the fourth when Jose Miranda hit a three-run bomb and Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer to put Minnesota ahead 5-3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
441
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy