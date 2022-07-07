ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Ride-share drivers rally for higher pay in Hartford

By George Grotheer
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ride-share drivers are coming together in Connecticut to seek some relief.

They held rallies in East Hartford and at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Drivers for Uber and Lyft say they are struggling with record high gas prices and increased expenses, but no right to negotiate with the app companies over pay and fees.

“Many of the drivers here today do this full-time, so they’ve seen their pay cut virtually in half over the last few weeks,” said Bill Hearn, a ride-share driver. “They don’t know how much they’re going to get paid, we don’t have any transparency as to what we’re getting paid, and there’s been a lot of problems over the last month with getting paid at all.”

Wednesday’s effort was put together by the Connecticut chapter of the Independent Drivers Guild.

