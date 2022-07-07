ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FW Amazon employee’s gear up for Amazon Prime Day

By Mia Splendore
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JM72Q_0gX3IEwI00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amazon Prime Day, which is July 12 and 13, is is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be offered some of the lowest prices ever on select products throughout the 48-hour shopping extravaganza, like Sony, Bose, and GE.

Employees at Amazon’s Fort Wayne fulfillment center have started preparing for the sale. Construction for an Amazon distribution center is still underway off U.S. 30.

The facility, located by the airport, opened in December. Over 1,000 people are employed there.

Mark Northup, the location’s site leader, said, “We’re helping small businesses, medium sized businesses get their product to reach places they never thought they could before at a price that’s reasonable to them.”

The site provides shipping services for 24,000 small businesses throughout Indiana and ships products to over 50 Amazon facilities nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana companies chosen in Walmart Open Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based businesses are among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands in Fort Wayne and BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery in Noblesville each received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Watch eggs fall from the sky at this Science Central event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You were not hallucinating if you saw eggs falling from the sky Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne. In the 23rd annual Egg Drop, eggs fell 90 feet from the roof of Science Central to the ground below, where containers made by contestants softened the blow and tried to keep the egg from cracking.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tips for budgeting time and money at the Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Joshua Cryer, nostalgia tastes like warm dough topped with cinnamon and sugar. He grew up eating elephant ears at the Three Rivers Festival. “It reminds me of being a kid,” Cryer said. Now that he has a family of his own and recently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Lima News

Subway to offer free sandwiches Tuesday

LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
LIMA, OH
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Virginia company buys Indiana insurance firms

The Hilb Group, a Virginia-based insurance brokerage firm, has purchased Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency in La Grange and the Reick Insurance Agency in Kendallville. The acquisition is part of Hilb Group’s strategy to expand by acquisition. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm....
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet McFlurry!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson is back, this time bringing 8-month-old McFlurry in for this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This adorable, energetic, and smart puppy was found as a stray even though he knows how to sit, high-five, jump and shake on command.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Fw Amazon#Ge
fortwaynesnbc.com

GFL received mixed reviews from Fort Wayne residents after week one of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and for GFL environmental, their first impression has been mixed. For George Kariger, he says half his block we’re some of those missed last Friday on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. On the first day in service for GFL, no less.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
fortwaynesnbc.com

Storm clean-up made easier thanks to NeighborLink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For people like Anna Barker, the thought of having to deal with tree limbs falling during storms can cause a lot of stress. She had one fall very close to her house in the early morning of July 5th, and as someone who has to care for her child and with all the other stresses of life, it took her some time to find who could help.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Balloons Aloft returns to Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Balloons Aloft is returning to Angola this weekend. Events run from Friday until Sunday, according to the event website. Friday's schedule includes helicopter rides, an antique tractor show, a flight competition and an illumination at "twilight," beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday's events begin at 7 a.m....
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Balloons light up the sky in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Hot air balloons of all shapes, sizes and species are featured up in the Angola sky Saturday. An elephant, sloth and frog are among the many creative figures at “Balloons Aloft.”. Some of the main events to see are competition flights, and demonstrations where...
Inside Indiana Business

Miami County attracting life sciences companies

Miami County is creating a niche of its own in Indiana’s growing life sciences sector by securing a second medical isotopes company. Indianapolis-based Nuke Medical Inc, which does business as SpectronRx, broke ground in March on a $26 million facility near the Grissom Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill. The facility under construction is adjacent to AZIsotopes Corp., which invested $45 million to build a 55,000-square foot facility that opened last year.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fans line up hours ahead for a front-row seat at TRF parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fans of the Three Rivers Festival lined up for the annual parade hours in advance. Amber Downing told WANE 15 she arrived from Decatur at 4 a.m.- six hours before the event- to secure a spot at the starting point. The parade began at...
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy