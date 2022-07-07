ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Proud: Sunflowers

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation said the...

www.kmov.com

FOX2Now

Best tacos in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My Journal Courier

Adrienne Winters celebrates birthday

Adrienne Grace Winters is celebrating her 11th birthday. She was born July 11, 2011, the daughter of Corey and Kendra Winters of St. Peters, Missouri. She has two brothers, Everett, 13; and Cy, 6. Her grandparents are Steve and Vicke Meyer of Concord and Terry and Jean Anne Winters of Cottleville, Missouri. Her great-grandmother is Irene Bettis of Chapin.
SAINT PETERS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: June 2022

June was a busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. With hot weather came plenty of new concepts to keep cool; Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice opened across the river, and in Chesterfield, there's a new Shake Shack location that includes a drive-thru for fast service. Eckert's Farms added both a performance venue and bar in the Cider Shed, as well as a new shop for donuts and custard, and at St. Louis' City Foundry STL, STL Toasted is now open – the city's first concept dedicated to toasted ravioli.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Karen’s Diner’ coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A different type of dining experience will be popping up in the St. Louis area soon. “Karen’s Diner” will be opening a location in South City. It claims to be the place to embrace your “inner Karen.”. In a description, the restaurant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pro-abortion rights protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocked traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon. The protest started in Kiener Plaza before protesters marched onto westbound I-64 and blocked traffic. The demonstrators were on the highway for about 15 minutes. Protesters walked off the highway on the Broadway entrance ramp. Nobody was arrested, police tell News 4.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Workers paint street barriers near Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Workers and volunteers started painting street barriers near Kiener Plaza Friday. A wavy pattern designed by a local artist is being painted on the barriers. The pattern represents the Mississippi River. Painting will continue Saturday. Volunteers and workers hope to paint 40 barriers in total.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Beloved chimpanzee at Saint Louis Zoo passes away

ST. LOUIS — A beloved 29-year-old chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo has died, the zoo announced Friday. The chimp named Mlinzi was euthanized after experiencing advanced heart failure. She had received treatments for cardiac disease since 2014, but her condition worsened within the last 48 hours. The zoo...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Family Tradition Has Made Adriana’s a Hill Mainstay

Dianna Guimbarda remembers the exact moment she and her sister, Suzanne Miramonti, hatched their plan to open Adriana’s on the Hill. It was a pleasant evening, and the pair were sitting on Miramonti’s front porch with their mother, the eponymous Adriana. They’d just found out that a corner restaurant on the Hill was for sale, and Miramonti enthusiastically suggested they go in on it together. Guimbarda had other thoughts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

For breakfast, St. Louis is a city with many options. Looking for places to have a good breakfast is easy, but to find the restaurants offering the best breakfast in St. Louis, I had to do some eating!. What I look for in a breakfast place is good takes on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East church hosting Laundry of Love Saturday

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) -- A local church is making sure families in the Metro East have clean clothing. Westview Baptist Church will host a Laundry of Love event Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Best Wash Laundry in Fairview Heights. At the event, people...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to hold ice cream social

If you love Ice cream, the place to be Sunday is Central Park in Wood River. The City will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social at the park on Wood River Avenue from 3 to 6pm. Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z there...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Missourinet

Cute little two-month old, Astrid the wild ass, is doing great at Saint Louis Zoo (LISTEN)

A female Somali wild ass was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on April 8, 2022. Please give a wild welcome to Astrid! Though only a few weeks old, Astrid is a vibrant part of the herd. She is full of energy, but still keeps close to mom Tukia (pronounced too-KEE-ya). Astrid is the first new foal at the Zoo in three years, and her birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for this species.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL

