New survey shows 89% borrowers not ready to pay student loans come September

The student loan payment pause could be extended again, but borrowers shouldn't count on it. Instead, experts recommend they take these steps. It's right there on the U.S. Department of Education's website: Student loan payments to restart after Aug. 31, 2022. Skeptical?. It's understandable. The Education Department has repeatedly set...
If Navient was your federal loan servicer, your loans have been transferred to Aidvantage. With the federal loan pause ending in September, you'll want to know how to log into Aidvantage's website to view your student loan account. What's next. The payment pause could be extended again, but we recommend...
With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
Thanks to the pandemic, federal student loan payments have been on hold for more than two years. Right now that pause is scheduled to end on Aug. 31, 2022. But Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing in June that another moratorium extension is still a possibility.
Student loan debt is a crushing weight many Americans are currently facing. Fortunately, help is on the way. See how to qualify for student loan forgiveness. There has been $8.1 billion of student loan forgiveness approved by the U.S Department of Education (DOE) for public servants, since October of 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal. For any student loan borrower, this is a huge deal. Many students have struggled to receive student loan cancellation from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to cancel the student loans of around 200,000 people who had brought a class-action lawsuit against it. The former students claimed they were stuck with federal debts by schools that had been found to engage in misconduct. The U.S. Department of Education has...
Federal student loan payments have been on hold for over two years due to the pandemic. As borrowers check their student loan account and consider resuming payments before the pause is set to end on Aug. 31, public service workers like teachers, nurses, first responders, government workers and firefighters have an opportunity for student loan forgiveness.
President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement this summer on whether to pursue legislation that would forgive federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. If a forgiveness plan is...
While a decision on broad student loan forgiveness from President Joe Biden's administration still hangs in the balance, millions of borrowers have already had $25 billion in student loan debt forgiven by the Department of Education since Biden took office on Jan. 21, 2021. Biden campaigned in 2020 on canceling...
Student loan debt has been crippling for many individuals over the past few years regardless of annual incomes or social class. One college graduate, who goes by the handle of @baddie.brad on TikTok states that he has paying his monthly payments over the past seven years, and has never missed a single one. Having shelled out at least $60,000 he expected the money to put a huge dent in the amount that he owes.
Are you a single adult who lives alone? Fortune wants to hear how inflation is affecting your budget. Email reporter Alicia Adamczyk to share your story for a future article. After a weekend in Mexico, Nancy Wadsworth opened her bank account app to assess her finances after the trip. What she saw astonished her.
All that change means that advisors need to be ready to work with clients to adjust to the new reality. Some will have extra cash to play with that was slated for college expenses and now need to decide where to invest that money. Others will have to rethink the benefits of 529 college savings plans. And for those closer to paying for college, months of stock market volatility may deliver smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances. What can advisors do to help? What are the other ways to pay?
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was moving to make sweeping changes to the federal student loan system. Among the proposals are an easier path to loan forgiveness for public servants and new limits on the accrual of interest. The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was moving to make sweeping...
Discussion continues on whether there will be complete federal student loan forgiveness in the U.S. If that happens, will private student loans be forgiven as well?. With national student dept standing at over $1 trillion, eliminating that amount will be a costly task, and private loans may not be forgiven. Private lenders don't have to follow federal student loan regulations.
