One of the World’s First Nail Painting Robots Is in Minnesota

As soon as Martha moved into the one-bedroom apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, shortly before Christmas 2019, she wanted to leave. The buzzer was broken, so Martha, who is asthmatic, had to walk down four flights to accept deliveries and let in visitors. The floors slanted noticeably toward the middle of the building. The bathroom seemed put together at odd angles. The living room, a narrow, windowless hallway, also served as nursery and bedroom for her two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. Because there was so little space, Martha was forced to squeeze the couch next to the crib, and the crib next to the bed. All she put on the walls were a few removable decals of zoo animals and a phrase: “This is our life, our story, our home.”

HOUSING ・ 3 DAYS AGO