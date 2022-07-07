Rice County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday

MCPHERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Lincoln MKZ driven by Michael L. Ruddle, 73, Galva, was eastbound at 230 U.S. 56 turning into a driveway. The driver did not see 69-year-old Timothy...
SALINA — Fireworks are being blamed for the destruction of toilets at two Salina parks earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone set off a large firework in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum Avenue. The explosion completely destroyed a toilet and blew a six-inch by six-inch hole in the wallboard wall. Damage was estimate at $700.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council voted to appoint Erin Cokeley to the planning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. This is the first time in more than a decade that the nine-member body will be fully seated and not have at least one vacancy. According...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Thursday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says David Stroberg of Hutchinson was driving east on 56th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by 17-year-old Zachary Leclaire of Nickerson turned off of 56th into the path of Stroberg’s pickup at the intersection with Wilson Road causing the accident.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Land Bank meeting for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 has been cancelled due to summer scheduling conflicts. The next scheduled meeting will be held August 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall. If you have any questions,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a 4th of July weekend double murder in rural Kansas are asking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong. He is also known as Sunny, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Are you looking for childcare in Reno County?. There is a new Reno County Child Care waitlist. Over the past several years connecting providers and parents to quality care has become increasingly difficult. It has been a goal to create a community wide waiting list, accessible...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz reminds taxpayers that delinquent taxes from 2021 will be published in August. If you have any doubt about your status, please call the Reno County Treasurer’s office for a payoff amount. Their number is 620-694-2938.
NICKERSON, Kan. — The father of four family members hit by a vehicle in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week has died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Trey Jones, teacher and track coach at Nickerson USD 309, succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and daughter...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Buhler High School volleyball program is putting on a sand volleyball tournament in Hutchinson July 30 and 31 to benefit the Jones family of Nickerson who were victims of an accident in Kentucky. Anyone 14 and older can play, it will be $20 for each...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a random sword attack have taken the suspect into custody. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. On Wednesday, police asked the public for...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch, in conjunction with the Hutch Chamber, has put together a Lunch & Learn series titled "Business Builder Workshops" to guide local entrepreneurs through the different phases of owning their own business. Building Wealth in your Business: Aug. 2. How to Prepare for an Emergency...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Hutchinson police, at 2:16 Sunday morning, they were sent to the area of 20th and Main to check on a man. When they found him, he had apparently shot himself. He died at the scene. They do not suspect foul play and will not release the man's name.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Creighton University economist Ernie Goss the news is not good as far as the trend of the overall economy. "We're adding jobs, but unfortunately, productivity is down," Goss said. "When you put those together, the Atlanta Fed came out with their report, their look at the second quarter, which we just finished, they expect that number to come in negative. If that happens to be the case, that would be two consecutive quarters of negative GDP."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs pounded out 19 hits and scored 15 runs for the second straight game Friday, defeating the Kingman Islanders 15-3 in eight innings in Kingman. Sawyer Thornhill was 5 for 6 with two RBI in the win. Braden Davis got the win in relief...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A six run fourth inning was the big one Saturday night for the Hutchinson Monarchs in a 10-0 win over the Kingman Islanders at Hobart-Detter Field. Joey Baran was two for three with three RBI in the win. Corbin Hawkins threw five innings of shutout ball,...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chris Ast with the Inpatient Rehab Center at Hutchinson Regional is committed to making his department the last stop for as many patients as possible. "We want to get you back functioning as safely as you can, so we can get you back home," Ast said. "First, I run every patient by our doctor. She's what's called a physiatrist, so that means she specialized in rehabilitation in medical school. I'll review all the medical notes, therapy notes by her. If she thinks it sounds like a good case, then we'll make sure, with whatever insurance you might have, that we get approval for that or you meet their criteria. Some of them require prior authorization, some of them it's more just kind of check the boxes and make sure you meet it. Part of that piece is make sure you have a medical need."
