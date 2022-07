It has now been nearly two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw”, beginning a course of actions that included suspensions, public statements from WWE on how Banks and Naomi “let the fans down” and the duo vacating the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for a tournament that, as of this writing, is nowhere in sight. Most recently though, speculation has turned to Banks and Naomi’s status with WWE, with new reports stating the duo is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO