SALEM, S.D. (KELO.com) — The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field this morning. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater said it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community in McCook County, but damage is much less than the May storm, with mostly tree damage. A few residents were without power because lines were ripped from houses when trees fell.

SALEM, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO