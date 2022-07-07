Rest area on I-80 closed due to water outage

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rest area on Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound in Columbia County has closed due to a water outage.

According to PennDOT, the closing is only temporary and the rest area will reopen once water is restored to the rest area.

Drivers can check major roadway conditions and updates on 511PA .

