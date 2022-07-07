Rest area on I-80 closed due to water outage
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rest area on Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound in Columbia County has closed due to a water outage.
According to PennDOT, the closing is only temporary and the rest area will reopen once water is restored to the rest area.
