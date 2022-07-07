ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Rest area on I-80 closed due to water outage

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2qj4_0gX3Ev1f00

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rest area on Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound in Columbia County has closed due to a water outage.

According to PennDOT, the closing is only temporary and the rest area will reopen once water is restored to the rest area.

Better prepare for an active shooter with free courses

Drivers can check major roadway conditions and updates on 511PA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

