ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The BTS Version of ‘Do You Know Me?’ Game Is Heading to North America

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS1a2_0gX3EOL200
BTS Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC*

A new BTS-themed card game made by an ARMY member for ARMY is coming to North America.

Brooke Mahan, the creator of “Do You Know Me?,” recently produced an extension of her popular get-to-know-you game, filled to the brim with questions about BTS for their fans. The 400 prompts include questions like, “Does [insert game player’s name] own a life size photo of a BTS member?” and “Has [insert game player’s name] ever had a dream about a BTS member?”

The game has become a massive hit throughout Asia — selling out twice in Japan — and is now available to pre-order for North America-based fans here.

“I love BTS,” Mahan told Billboard of the game, adding that she saw them for the first time in person at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. “So, I thought it would be really cool and a natural extension of the core game to do all questions about them. We wanted to make [the game] something that BTS would love and the fans would love. They have such a close relationship to their fans.”

She continued, “I love people, I love connecting people, I love learning about people and I was able to do that in more of a significant way than I ever expected with ‘Do You Know Me?,’ and being able to have this expansion with BTS gives me chills.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPMoJ_0gX3EOL200

The superstar septet also had some fun playing the original version of the game in a video shared with Billboard, where the boys are seen being their characteristically goofy selves as they get playfully competitive. “It was so funny,” Mahan shared. “Watching the guys actually play the game, it sounds so corny but that was one of the most ‘is this really happening?’ moments of my life. I was watching them and it felt like what it must have been like watching The Beatles early on. They were just so cute, joking around and cracking up.”

While the game itself is sure to provide endless fun on its own, the BTS version of “Do You Know Me?” also comes with a series of collectible, special picture cards that have various levels of rarity. In 50% of the games, fans can find a yellow version of the collectible cards and in 34% of the games, there is a gold version of the cards. On the more rare tier, 15% of games will include a diamond version and only 1% will include a platinum version. Of those platinum cards, only 20% of them are embossed.

“[The cards] are so fun. That was the one thing that we were excited to see the reaction,” Mahan said, noting that as a child, she collected New Kids on the Block cards. “To have that collectability aspect, it was like all my childhood dreams come true.”

Buy the original version of “Do You Know Me?” here, and pre-order the BTS version here. Shipping is expected in November or December, just in time for the holidays.

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Sunmi Channels Cottagecore In New “Heart Burn” Music Video

The Korean singer spoke with NYLON about her latest video, inspiration for her outfits, and more. Sunmi has always been K-pop’s most fashion-forward superstar — even as far back as 2007 when the Korean artist first rose to stardom during her years in the girl group Wonder Girls at just 16 years old. Over time, her style caught the eyes of many fans when she debuted as a solo artist and now, her latest music video for her new single “Heart Burn,” which premiered on Friday, June 24, proves even more so.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Stereogum

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

Warning: This article includes vague spoilers about the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Having sent Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back up the charts earlier this season, Stranger Things deployed another iconic ’80s track near the end of its fourth season. A pivotal moment in the season finale features metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, including some serious shredding worthy of Kirk Hammett. Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo recently pointed out that his teenage son Tye — who played bass for Korn as a 12-year-old and more recently formed the band Suspect208 with other children of rock stars — recorded guitar tracks for the scene with an assist from Hammett. And now Metallica as a whole have issued a statement on their inclusion in the show.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK to release new music in August, plot enormous 2022 world tour

BLACKPINK will release new music next month, according to their record label, with a sprawling world tour also on the cards for later in the year. It’s unclear exactly what, or how much new material will be released in August, however in a press release from YG Entertainment (via Billboard), it’s confirmed that BLACKPINK are in the “final stages of recording a new album”. The group – which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – released their first full-length effort, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America
AOL Corp

BTS Promise Army ‘The Best Moment Is Yet to Come’ as They Mark Fan Group’s Anniversary

BTS offered fans a special message and a teaser for a new music video to mark the July 9 anniversary of the group’s devoted Army fanbase. In a short video shared Friday, July 8, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook jointly shared a sweet dedication to their fans, which read, “Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this. Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you.”
MILITARY
Billboard

Twitter Lays Off Portion of Talent Acquisition Team Ahead of Elon Musk Deal

Twitter laid off a portion of its talent acquisition team as the company continues to manage costs ahead of the social media platform’s potential acquisition by Elon Musk. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Twitter let go of a third of the employees in this unit. Twitter confirmed the layoffs, which it said are limited to that team, to The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Army
Billboard

Burna Boy Blasts Off With New Album ‘Love, Damini’: Stream It Now

Burna Boy is injecting his signature Afro-fusion vibes into our veins this summer with his latest album Love, Damini, which he released on Thursday (July 7) via Atlantic Records/Spaceship Collective/Warner Music. “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” Burna (real name...
MUSIC
NME

VIVIZ talk their carefree new mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’ and moving on from GFRIEND

Over seven years into their career, K-pop’s “experienced rookie singers” – as they have playfully dubbed themselves – VIVIZ continue to deliver a breath of fresh air with every release. Completed by Eunha, SinB and Umji, the vivacious new act had made up half of beloved girl group GFRIEND before their untimely disbandment in May 2021. While its remaining members went on to pursue careers as soloists and actresses, the trio swiftly reunited as VIVIZ under the newly established BPM Entertainment and kicked off 2022 with their sparkling debut mini-album ‘Beam Of Prism’.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

BTS: Jimin Told J-Hope ‘My Life’s Harder Without You’ While Rehearsing for the 2022 Grammy Awards

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, BTS earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The septet also performed their song “Butter” at the awards show. Leading up to BTS’ 2022 Grammy Awards performance, both J-Hope and Jungkook tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), causing them to miss some rehearsals. In a new BTS Episode showing BTS preparing for the Grammy Awards, Jimin said his “life is harder without” J-Hope during a rehearsal.
MUSIC
Billboard

ENHYPEN Reveal Dates for First World Tour

Click here to read the full article. K-pop septet ENHYPEN announced the dates for their world tour on Friday (July 8), which is slated to kick-off with a two-show run in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 17 and 18. The 14-show swing, titled MANIFESTO, is the first global outing since the boy band debuted in November 2020. After the Seoul gigs, the band — comprised of members Ungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki — will hit Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 2, followed by shows in Fort Worth (Oct. 6), Houston (Oct. 8), Atlanta (Oct. 11), Chicago (Oct. 13) and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy